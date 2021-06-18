China’s Dalian palm options make debut as first available to foreign investors

China launched its palm oil options on the Dalian Commodity Exchange on Friday, the country’s first options contract accessible to overseas traders, but traders said they expect foreign participation to be low.

The launch comes amid volatile palm oil prices, which have been declining since the start of the month after hitting milestone highs in May amid rising output and inventories, and declining exports.

Dalian’s palm olein futures DCPcv1 have lost 11% so far this month, and fell 2.8% to a two-month low of 6,742 yuan ($1,046.16) per tonne on Friday.

Benchmark palm oil prices FCPOc3 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange have shed 16% so far in June and were last down 3% at 3,277 ringgit ($791.16) per tonne.

Options gives traders the right to buy or sell a futures position at a specified price, which can help them manage their price exposure.

“The options trading volume is about 3% of the total futures volume, which is good for the first trading day,” said James Wang, vice president of Singapore-based brokerage Straits Financial, which participated in the trading on Friday.

“But the total market share of overseas participation in Dalian’s palm futures is not that great, most are still using Bursa,” said Wang, adding that many foreign traders are taking a “wait and see” approach.

“They are not as familiar with Chinese exchanges. Some are not even participating in the futures market yet.”

China, the world’s second largest palm oil importer, began allowing foreign participants to trade its yuan-denominated palm futures in December, though Southeast Asian traders then said they had no immediate plans to trade the contract due to volatility and currency risks.

Foreign companies and investors have limited access to China’s commodities markets, though more contracts are gradually opening up to overseas participants in China’s efforts to open up its markets and increase its global pricing power.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Jan Harvey)