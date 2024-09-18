China’s deflation may result in yet another windfall for India

China is on the longest deflation streak since 1993, affecting, among many other things, oil prices. One of the world’s biggest oil traders is already expecting the global price of crude oil to fall sharply, between $60 and $70 a barrel. That part may result in a windfall for India, which relies on imported crude oil for over 80% of its needs.

China’s gross domestic product deflator, a broader measure of prices, has seen a five-quarter decline, and the downtrend may continue, according to Bloomberg Economics and analysts at banks including BNP Paribas SA.

China’s oil consumption grew at an average of 600,000 barrels a day for an entire decade between 2013 and 2023. It was the fastest-growing oil consumer by a mile. However, the trend has turned down with an economic slump that President Xi Jinping finds tough to reverse.

All in all, the International Energy Agency expects the growth in oil demand in China to fall sharply to 180,000 barrels a day in 2024, making India the fastest-growing oil-consuming country, with an estimated increase of 200,000 barrels a day for the first time.

India imported $180 billion worth of crude oil in the financial year ending March 2024 at an average of $82.39 a barrel. The fall in Chinese demand for crude oil is expected to push oil prices down to less than $70 a barrel, significantly shrinking India’s import bill.

While the slump in China may affect many sectors in India, the relief from high oil prices will be a significant respite. The impact is already visible, with the monthly average of India’s crude basket at less than $82 a barrel, compared to the $85 estimated by the Reserve Bank of India in April 2024.

India’s total crude oil import bill rose 15% in the five months ending August to $60.6 billion. Earlier in April, rating agency ICRA had said that a saving of $10 change in oil prices may affect India’s annual import bill at least $12 billion. If the price of oil falls to $70, it would be a saving of $15 a barrel compared to the RBI estimate of $85 for the whole of FY25.

The turn in the trend is significant, considering many in the market, including the likes of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, had predicted $100 a barrel for crude oil in 2024. On April 12, Brent Crude hit $92.18, the highest it has cost in 2024. However, the fear of a spike in oil prices continued to cloud market sentiment until recently.

Even in July 2024, CRISIL, a Mumbai-based credit rating agency, had expected high oil prices to squeeze the country’s finances. However, the narrative has now turned on its head with the recent correction, and the latest estimates show that it could only get better.

“If you asked me a year ago, if oil is going be down $30, I would have said you are dreaming. But I will tell you what, you can’t say that because the market is the market, and the war premiums stripped out, geopolitical, even though you have got these ongoing sagas, there doesn’t seem to be anything to push markets higher,” Peter McGuire, CEO of a broking firm, XM Australia, who expects oil prices to hit $65 a barrel, said recently.

JPMorgan has cut its oil price forecast to $75 in 2025, adding that it could go down to as low as $60 a barrel. Citi and Bank of America see oil prices at $70 in 2025.

The impact of cheap oil on India between 2014 and 2016

India has had two similar phases of cheap oil prices in the last decade. First, it was the historic slump in global oil prices between 2014 and 2016, when crude oil went from over $100 a barrel to less than $30. India’s crude oil import bill halved to $64 billion in the financial year ending March 2016.

Cheap crude oil capped inflation and helped corporate profits in many sectors. The government used the savings to shore up its finances with added excise duties. India’s GDP went from $1.95 trillion in 2014 to $2.43 trillion in 2017.

The second phase is currently underway. Despite international sanctions, India has been buying oil that is below market prices from Russia. In July 2024, India imported over $2 billion worth of discounted crude oil from Russia, making it the biggest oil supplier, accounting for more than 40% of all imported oil.

For Russia, India has become the second biggest customer for its oil. As Chinese demand slumps, President Vladimir Putin will have to rely more on Indian buyers to fill up the coffers to pay for the ongoing war with Ukraine.

This time, the Indian government used the opportunity to impose a windfall tax on companies importing from Russia.

The future looks bleak for oil traders at this stage. The growing share of electric vehicles — more than half of all cars sold in China in July and August 2024 were EVs — also weighs on oil demand across countries. “This year’s deceleration may mark the start of a period of progressively more sluggish gains in oil consumption,” the IEA said on Thursday (September 12).

Another period of cheaper oil will be a boon for India, which is already the world’s fastest-growing economy.

