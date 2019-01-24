China’s Downturn Hits Industrial Cities

China’s slowdown is worsening, with key labor-intensive industries that the government has counted on for employment and output getting pinched and making a turnaround harder to engineer.

The downturn that began last year and deepened in recent months is cutting a swath through this dusty industrial city just north of the Yangtze River. The auto-parts, textiles and other industries that drove years of growth in this city of seven million are now sputtering, weighed down by rising costs, heavy debt loads as well as an increasingly uncertain trade outlook.

Meanwhile, big-data centers, new energy vehicles and other sectors the city is looking to lead the next wave of growth aren’t picking up the slack. “We face many uncertainties in 2019,” said a commerce official in Yancheng. Its economy slowed sharply last year, expanding about 5% — well short of the city government’s growth target of more than 7% and below the official national level.

Nationwide, China’s growth weakened to 6.6% last year, its slowest annual pace in nearly three decades, according to official data released Monday, and growth is expected to flag further in the coming months.

Behind the deepening downturn, the official data show, are a weakening manufacturing sector, lackluster big-ticket investments by both government and businesses, softening property sales and anemic growth in consumer spending. Adding to the gloom are the continued trade tensions between China and the U.S., which have caused companies throughout the country to delay investment and hiring.

In Taizhou, a city just south of Yancheng, trade frictions have led to a drop in new orders for Chinese products, particularly textiles. Xu Jiang, owner of trading company Jingjiang Jindi Textile Corp., said a lot of his suppliers have shut down or downsized their businesses.

“We’ve already had a couple of tough years and the trade war was just adding frost to the snow,” Mr. Xu said.

Places like Taizhou and Yancheng, a relatively wealthy city whose annual per-capita gross domestic product is almost 18% above the nation’s average, are used to prospering. So tough times there suggest that China’s economic weakness is deeper than the official data are showing, economists and analysts said.

“The slowdown is probably broader and worse than we had thought,” said Yang Weixiao, an economist at Founder Securities.

Troubles in areas that reliably produced growth for years pose a challenge for China’s policy makers as they seek to arrest the slowdown. Easy credit that propped up growth in the past is increasingly reaching its limits as the country’s debt levels continue to climb. Policies that for years favored state companies — and lavished them with access to credit — have battered the confidence of private businesses, a source of growth, jobs and innovation, depriving them of resources.

President Xi Jinping, at a meeting with senior officials Monday, warned of rising risks to China’s economic outlook, ranging from employment to pensions and other social welfare.

“We must always stay on high alert,” said Mr. Xi in remarks at the Communist Party’s elite training academy.

Particularly worrying for Beijing, some economists said, is declining wage growth. Disposable income for urban residents increased 5.6% last year from a year earlier, according to official data, compared with 6.5% in 2017. With costs rising for housing, health care and other necessities, consumers are reining in spending, especially for cars and luxury products.

Yancheng relied on the auto industry over the past two decades to transform an industrial backwater. The city attracted South Korean investment, which flooded into industrial parks whose Korean signs still remind locals of recent boom times. A 2017 spat between Beijing and Seoul over a U.S. antimissile program caused many Chinese to boycott Korean cars and products, triggering a downturn in Yancheng’s auto industry. Then came competition from cheaper domestic brands and finally the slump in car sales.

Sales of auto products dropped by nearly 8% in the first 11 months of last year from the year-earlier period, latest local official data showed. Despite local officials’ efforts to encourage investment in new industries, in particular renewable energy, about one-fifth of the city’s top 50 industrial firms by value of output are still auto makers.

Even before the current downturn set in, businesses in Yancheng, like others across the country, already have been struggling with rising labor costs due to a shrinking labor force. Beijing’s move last year to tighten social security collection pushed up the costs further, local business owners said. Many are getting so financially stretched that they are downsizing.

Entrepreneur Ding Qinshi is planning to sell a clothing factory he has been operating for more than two decades. “Labor-intensive factories like us don’t have a future,” said Mr. Ding, whose Yancheng Qinda Garment Co. employs about 300 workers.

Official gauges of unemployment have barely budged, but surveys of manufacturers and services providers suggest that companies aren’t hiring and are trimming staff. A survey of employers and job seekers released earlier this month by online job-seeking website Zhaopin.com and Renmin University showed weak employment in recent quarters and said the weakness could extend to 2019.

In a bid to ensure social and economic stability, China’s State Council recently offered incentives for employers to keep staff members on the payrolls, such as lowering payroll taxes for unemployment insurance.

Source: Dow Jones