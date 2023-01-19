Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / China’s economy will accelerate recovery: Premier Li

China’s economy will accelerate recovery: Premier Li

in World Economy News 19/01/2023

China’s economy will speed up its recovery and rebound fast despite facing many difficulties and challenges, state media outlet CCTV reported on Wednesday, citing Premier Li Keqiang.

China will help talented people overseas to come and work in the country and will also better protect the rights and interests of foreign investors, CCTV quoted Li as saying.

Li made the comments during a meeting with foreign experts working in China ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software