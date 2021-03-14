China’s Environmental Goals Show Policy’s Relevance for Ratings

The energy targets outlined in the Chinese government’s work report to the annual session of the National People’s Congress signal the authorities’ continued commitment to environmental goals that will have significant implications for power sector issuers, says Fitch Ratings. Official policy priorities remain a key rating consideration for China’s energy sector issuers, particularly those whose ratings are underpinned by our expectations of government support.

The report revealed more details about the near-term steps China plans to take to meet its pledge to reach net-zero emissions by 2060. It includes targets to reduce energy consumption per unit of GDP by 13.5% and carbon emissions per unit of GDP by 18% over the course of the 14th five-year plan (2021-2025), a similar pace to targets set in the 13th plan (2016-2020).

The report also set a target of expanding the share of non-fossil fuels in China’s primary energy consumption to 20% by 2025, from 15.9% in 2020. The authorities had previously indicated a goal to raise this share to 25% by 2030. The development of financial tools such as energy-use rights and emissions trading schemes will be accelerated to support this.

As part of the effort to diversify away from fossil fuels, China aims to raise installed nuclear generating capacity to 70GW by 2025, implying average annual installation of around 3.8GW. This is slower than the annual installation rate of 4.9GW under the 13th plan, but we believe it is consistent with our current expectations for capacity additions by China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGNPC, A/Stable). Moreover, the government’s promotion of advanced technology for future plants will be credit positive for companies such as CGNPC and China National Nuclear Corporation (unrated by Fitch), which developed the technologies used in China’s most advanced domestic nuclear plants.

CGNPC is controlled by the central government’s state-owned assets supervision and administration commission (SASAC), and its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is one notch below that of the China sovereign (A+/Stable). The IDR reflects government’s strong likelihood of support and the company’s strategic importance to China’s nuclear energy development and security.

For other Fitch-rated power issuers, such as China Huaneng Group (A/Stable), China Huadian Corporation (A/Stable), and State Power Investment Corporation (A/Stable), the push to diversify away from fossil fuels is likely to influence performance. The policy imperative to invest in additional non-fossil fuel-generating capacity is likely to weaken credit metrics for power gencos, as high capex will push up debt levels. However, their IDRs are linked with their respective government parents. Their support-driven IDRs reflect in part their strategically important roles in carrying out China’s energy strategy.

We noted in February that gencos with large non-coal capacity in their fuel mix tend to see higher average tariffs, despite expanded power trading, as price pressure from trading is offset by the higher tariffs charged for renewables compared with coal-fired power. The gencos’ increasing reliance on renewables is also positive for business profiles as it enhances revenue predictability and reduces exposure to coal-price fluctuations.

The targets laid out in the work report, as well as those likely to be included in reports published subsequently as the authorities provide more detailed goals for segments of the energy sector, provide a guide for policy intentions over the medium term. Nevertheless, targets and associated policies and regulations may still be adjusted; for example, the government could choose to set more aggressive goals for emissions reduction in order to facilitate the task of meeting net-zero emissions by 2060. The associated rating effects for issuers would depend on the nature of the adjustments and the exposures of individual firms.

