China’s export container shipping index up 27.8 pct in January

China’s index of export container transport went up 27.8 percent month on month in January, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 1,906.13 last month, according to the exchange.

The sub-reading for Europe service led the gain with a month-on-month rise of 54.7 percent, followed by that for the Mediterranean service, which went up 51.5 percent from the previous month.

The sub-indexes for Persian Gulf/Red Sea, Australia/New Zealand, West Africa, South Africa, South America and Korea services had all registered double-digit growth from December 2020.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

Source: Xinhua