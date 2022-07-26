China’s export container shipping index up in June

China’s index of export container transport went up in June, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) rose 3.5 percent month on month to 3,228.37 in the period, said the exchange.

The sub-reading for the Persian Gulf/Red Sea service led the growth with a month-on-month expansion of 16.9 percent, followed by those of the east coast America and west coast America services, which climbed 8.4 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

Source: Xinhua