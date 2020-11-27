China’s export trade value rose 11.39% year-on-year in October

In October 2020, the Maritime Silk Road Trade Index (STI) released by the Ningbo Shipping Exchange showed that the import and export trade index was 145.45 points,down 6.01% from the previous month and up 8.58% year-on-year; the export trade index was 164.44 points,down 1.07% from the previous month,an increase of 11.39% year-on-year;the import trade index was 126.12 points,down 11.85% month-on-month and up 5.07% year-on-year.

From January to October, China total import and export trade value was US$3,712.0 billion,a year-on-year decrease of 0.6%.The total export trade value was US$2,048.1 billion,a year-on-year increase of 0.4%;the total import trade value was US$1,663.9 billion,a year-on-year decrease of 1.8%.

China’s trade with continents

From January to October, the import and export trade value between China and Asia was US$1,909.8 billion, down 0.6% year-on-year, accounting for 51.5% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 973.5 billion U.S. dollars, down 1.5% year-on-year; the import trade value was 936.3 billion U.S. dollars, up 0.2% year-on-year.

From January to October, the import and export trade value between China and Europe was US$726.0 billion, up 1.3% year-on-year, accounting for 19.6% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 427.9 billion U.S. dollars, up 4.3% year-on-year; the import trade value was 298.0 billion U.S. dollars, down 2.7% year-on-year.

From January to October, the import and export trade value between China and Africa was US$150.2 billion, down 11.8% year-on-year, accounting for 4.0% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 90.0 billion U.S. dollars, down 1.5% year-on-year; the import trade value was 60.2 billion U.S. dollars, down 23.7% year-on-year.

From January to October, the import and export trade value between China and North America was US$508.9 billion, a year-on-year increase of 1.3%, accounting for 13.7% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 386.8 billion U.S. dollars, up 2.2% year-on-year; the import trade value was 122.1 billion U.S. dollars, down 1.8% year-on-year.

From January to October, the import and export trade value between China and Latin America was US$256.0 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 1.1%, accounting for 6.9% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 118.5 billion U.S. dollars, down 4.4% year-on-year; the import trade value was 137.5 billion U.S. dollars, up 2.0% year-on-year.

From January to October, the import and export trade value between China and Oceania was US$160.1 billion, down 1.0% year-on-year, accounting for 4.3% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 51.3 billion U.S. dollars, up 9.1% year-on-year; the import trade value was 108.8 billion U.S. dollars, down 5.1% year-on-year.

Source: Maritime Silk Road Trade Index