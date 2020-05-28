China’s export volume rebounded faster than expected in April, and imports and exports with ASEAN grew against the trend in the first four months

In April 2020, the Maritime Silk Road Trade Index (STI) released by the Ningbo Shipping Exchange showed that the import and export trade index was 124.21 points, up 1.36% from the previous month and down 4.81% year-on-year; the export trade index was 138.85 points, up 8.16% from the previous month , an increase of 3.5% year-on-year; the import trade index was 109.31 points, a decrease of 6.26% month-on-month and a decrease of 13.77% year-on-year. From January to April, China’s total import and export trade value was 1,297.566 billion US dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 7.33%. Total export trade value was US $ 677.861 billion, down 9.01% year-on-year; total import trade value was US $ 619.705 billion, down 5.42% year-on-year; trade surplus was US $ 58.156 billion, narrowing by 35.20%.

China’s trade with continents

From January to April,, the import and export trade value between China and Asia was $ 688.882 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 4.47%, accounting for 53.10% of China’s total imports and exports. The export trade value was $ 344.656 billion, down 5.62% year-on-year; the import trade value was $ 344.225billion, down 3.29% year-on-year.

The import and export trade value between China and Europe was $249.192 billion, down 4.47% year-on-year, accounting for 19.21% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 136.340 billion US dollars, down 5.62% year-on-year; the import trade value was 112.853 billion US dollars, down 3.29% year-on-year.

The import and export trade value between China and Africa was $ 55.177 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 16.22%, accounting for 4.25% of China’s total imports and exports. The export trade value was US $ 30.157 billion, down 9.37% year-on-year; the import trade value was $25.020 billion, down 23.21% year-on-year.

The import and export trade value between China and North America was $152.659 billion, down 16.49% year-on-year, accounting for 11.17% of China’s total imports and exports. The export trade value was 109.515 billion US dollars, down 18.00% year-on-year; the import trade value was 43.144 billion US dollars, down 12.37% year-on-year.

The import and export trade value between China and Latin America was $91.156 billion, down 6.48% year-on-year, accounting for 7.03% of China’s total imports and exports. The export trade value was $ 29.547 billion, down 8.23% year-on-year; the import trade value was $ 40.342 billion, down5.04% year-on-year.

The import and export trade value between China and Oceania was $ 60.370billion, up 0.73% year-on-year, and accounted for 4.65% of China’s total imports and exports. The export trade value was 16.850 billion U.S. dollars, down 1.52% year-on-year; the import trade value was 43.520billion U.S. dollars, up 1.64% year-on-year.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange