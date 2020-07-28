China’s exports and imports trade value both increased in June

In June 2020, the Maritime Silk Road Trade Index (STI) released by the Ningbo Shipping Exchange showed that the import and export trade index was 133.14 points, up 8.56% from the previous month and up 1.61% year-on-year; the export trade index was 148.07 points, up 0.34% from the previous month , a year-on-year increase of 0.35%; the import trade index was 117.95 points, a increase of 16.17% month-on-month and a year-on-year increase of 3.27%.

From January to June, my country’s total import and export trade was 2,028.993 billion US dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 6.10%. Total export trade was US$1098.248 billion, down 6.26% year-on-year; total import trade was US$930.745 billion, down 5.92% year-on-year.

China’s trade with continents

From January to June, the import and export trade value between China and Asia was US$1,059.046 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 4.58%, accounting for 52.20% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 535.941 billion US dollars, down 6.17% year-on-year; import trade value was 523.105 billion US dollars, down 2.89% year-on-year.

From January to June, the import and export trade value between China and Europe was US$395.853 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 5.45%, accounting for 19.51% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 229.17 billion US dollars, down 2.46% year-on-year; the import trade value was 166.683 billion US dollars, down 9.27% year-on-year.

From January to June, the import and export trade value between China and Africa was US$82.511 billion, down 18.80% year-on-year, accounting for 4.07% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 48.46 billion US dollars, down 8.30% year-on-year; the import trade value was 34.05 billion US dollars, down 30.17% year-on-year.

From January to June, the import and export trade value between China and North America was US$260.355 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 10.61%, accounting for 12.83% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 193.834 billion US dollars, down 10.62% year-on-year; the import trade value was 66.521 billion US dollars, down 10.56% year-on-year.

From January to June, the import and export trade value between China and Latin America was US$139.063 billion, down 5.33% year-on-year, accounting for 6.85% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 63.151 billion US dollars, down 8.69% year-on-year; the import trade value was 75.912 billion US dollars, down 2.35% year-on-year.

From January to June, the import and export trade value between China and Oceania was US$91.997 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 0.02%, accounting for 4.53% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 27.69 billion U.S. dollars, a year-on-year increase of 4.00%; the import trade value was 64.306 billion U.S. dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 1.65%.



Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange