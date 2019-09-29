China’s external debt structure continues to improve

Recent News

  
in World Economy News 30/09/2019

China’s external debt structure has continued to be optimized, and its stability strengthened, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Sept 27.

Major indicators of the country’s external debt are within the internationally recognized safety line and the risk of the external debt is generally controllable, said SAFE spokesperson Wang Chunying.

By the end of June this year, China’s outstanding external debt stood at $1.998 trillion, up 1.3 percent or $26.3 billion from the end of March, SAFE data showed.

China’s bond market has gained further recognition by international investors after the country’s yuan-denominated bonds were added to the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index starting April 1 this year, according to Wang.
Source: The Central People’s Government of the People’s Republic of China

