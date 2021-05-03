China’s Factory Activity Falls More-Than-Expected in April

China’s official gauge of factory activity fell more-than-expected in April albeit remaining in expansion territory, as both production and new orders retreated.

China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers index declined to 51.1 in April from 51.9 in March, according to data released Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The reading was much lower than the 51.6 median forecast expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, but remained above the 50 mark, which separates activity expansion from contraction. The reading has now remained in expansionary territory for 14 straight months.

The subindex measuring production fell to 52.2 from 53.9 in March. Total new orders also dropped to 52 from 53.6 in March, according to the official data. The subindex of new export orders fell from 51.2 in March to 50.4, staying in the expansionary territory for two straight months.

Surveyed manufacturers said chip shortages, international logistics jams and rising delivery costs have weighed on their operations, the statistics bureau said.

China’s nonmanufacturing PMI, which includes services and construction activity, also released Friday, fell to 54.9 in April from 56.3 in March, according to the statistics bureau.

Source: Dow Jones