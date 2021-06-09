China’s Factory-Gate Prices Soared in May at Fastest Pace in 13 Years

China’s factory-gate prices in May rose at their highest pace in nearly 13 years, boosted by a surge in global commodity prices that is set to put more pressure on businesses in the country.

The producer-price index jumped 9.0% from a year ago in May, accelerating from April’s 6.8% increase, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

The result also beat the 8.6% increase expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, and marked the fastest rise since September 2008, when PPI rose 9.1%.

Compared with April, China’s PPI rose 1.6% last month.

In the first five months, China’s PPI increased 4.4% from the same period a year earlier, according to the statistics bureau.

Meanwhile, China’s consumer inflation remained tame in May thanks to subdued food prices.

The consumer-price index rose 1.3% from a year ago in May, higher than the 0.9% growth in April, but lower than the 1.5% increase anticipated by the surveyed economists.

Compared with April, CPI dropped 0.2% last month, dragged mainly by falling food prices, while non-food prices increased 0.2%. China’s CPI is heavily influenced by food prices.

Source: Dow Jones