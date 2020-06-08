China’s finance ministry asks local governments not to ignore debt risks

China’s local governments cannot ignore debt risks and take on more debt illegally because of the fiscal difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a meeting chaired by finance minister Liu Kun said on Monday.

Local governments are asked to step up management of their debts, the meeting said, according to a statement on the finance ministry’s website.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Stella Qiu, Judy Hua and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra)