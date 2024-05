China’s fiscal revenue shrank 2.7%in the first four months of 2024 from a year earlier, wideninga 2.3% slide in the January-March period, finance ministry data showed on Monday.

Fiscal expenditure rose 3.5%in the first four months, versus a 2.9% gain in the first quarter.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo, editing by Ed Osmond)