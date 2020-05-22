Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / China’s fiscal revenue may maintain declining trend in second quarter – finance ministry

China’s fiscal revenue may maintain declining trend in second quarter – finance ministry

in World Economy News 22/05/2020

China’s fiscal revenue may maintain a declining trend in the second quarter due to significant economic uncertainties, although it may start growing in the second half of the year, the finance ministry said on Friday.

China’s fiscal revenue fell 14.5% in the January-April period, the ministry said in a policy report, citing the impact from the coronavirus outbreak and government efforts to cut taxes and fees.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Tony Munroe; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software