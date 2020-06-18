China’s Foreign Direct Investment Rose 4.2% in May

China’s foreign direct investment reversed its downward trend in May, with more investment flowing into the country than a year earlier, official data showed Thursday.

China attracted $9.87 billion in FDI in May, up 4.2%, according to the Ministry of Commerce. In the first five months, FDI fell 6.2% to $51.21 billion.

Meanwhile, Chinese investors made 296.27 billion yuan ($41.82 billion) of outbound direct investment in the January-May period, down 1.6%.

In a weekly briefing, the commerce ministry said it would enhance communications with some countries in safeguarding imported food safety. Beijing has been hit by a second wave of coronavirus infections, with imported seafood suspected as the source of these infections.

Source: Dow Jones