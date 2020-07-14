China’s Foreign Trade Grew in June

China’s imports and exports rose in June from a year earlier, mainly reflecting improving demand at home and abroad as the country largely brought the coronavirus pandemic under control and some developed countries began reopening.

China’s imports rose 2.7% in June, reversing a 16.7% slump in May, the General Administration of Customs said Tuesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected June’s imports to drop 10.0%.

Exports edged up 0.5% in June, compared with a 3.3% decline in May, customs data showed. June’s exports were also better than economists’ median forecast of a 4.3% decline.

China recorded a trade surplus of $46.42 billion last month, much smaller than May’s $62.93 billion surplus and below the $59.30 billion surplus economists expected.

Source: Dow Jones