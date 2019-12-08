China’s foreign trade up 2.4% in first 11 months

China’s foreign trade registered steady growth in the first 11 months of 2019 by expanding 2.4 percent year-on-year, the General Administration of Customs said on Dec 8.

During the period, the total foreign trade volume reached 28.5 trillion yuan ($4.14 trillion).

Exports climbed 4.5 percent year-on-year to 15.55 trillion yuan, while imports hit 12.95 trillion yuan, the data showed.

China saw its trade surplus widen by 34.9 percent year-on-year to 2.6 trillion yuan during the period.

Source: The Central People’s Government of the People’s Republic of China