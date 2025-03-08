China’s forex reserves rise more than expected in February

Recent News

  

China’s foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in February, central bank data showed on Friday, as the dollar weakness persists.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest, increased $18 billion last month to $3.227 trillion, beating a Reuters forecast of $3.222 trillion, rising from $3.209 trillion in January.

The yuan USDCNY rose 0.45% against the dollar in February, while the dollar weakened 0.86% against a basket of other major currencies DXY.
Source: Reuters

