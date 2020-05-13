China’s fury over steel is behind the barley threat

Australian barley growers are set to become collateral damage in a broader dispute with China over the government’s aggressive use of anti-dumping measures against its steel and aluminium producers.

Confidential documents seen by The Australian Financial Review indicate that China will claim a lack of co-operation from barley growers to justify imposing a 73.6 per cent duty on Australian imports.

The documents also allege the $10 billion rescue plan for the Murray-Darling river system, dating back to 2007, had provided irrigation subsidies to barley growers.

Beijing is set to impose the duties despite its own beer producers warning the levies would “hurt’ the industry, push up prices and “increase trade uncertainty”.

Trade experts said the action is less about local market conditions and more about Beijing punishing Australia for levying duties of between 15 per cent and 102 per cent on Chinese makers of steel and aluminium.

“China is really angry about Australia’s long-term position and the way it calculates duties against Chinese companies,” said Dr Zhou Weihuan, a senior lecturer in trade law at UNSW.

China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday denied the anti-dumping probe was politically motivated, saying it was a “normal trade dispute investigation”.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison indicated earlier on Monday that China’s threat to impose import duties on barley could be linked to previous Australian trade actions.

“We have had anti-dumping inquiries in relation to Chinese products to Australia. Not all those decisions were well received,” the Prime Minister said.

The Productivity Commission has regularly chastised the federal government for imposing anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel and aluminium, saying again last month there was “no convincing justifications for these measures”.

“Australia is one of the most prolific users of anti-dumping measures in the world and continues to impose an array of anti-dumping measures,” the report said.

In its “essential facts” report seen by the Financial Review, China claims large Australian players CBH Grain, GrainCorp, Glencore, Cargill and ADM had not provided an “accurate and full report” on the production costs of barley.

It said four smaller producers did not provide any information.

It, therefore, said all barley imports from Australia should be slugged with a duty of 73.6 per cent. This is substantially more than the 56 per cent duty originally sought by Chinese industry groups.

Since the dispute began in November 2018, China has increasingly looked to import barley from Canada.

Australian has been given 11 days to respond before China issues its final report on May 19.

China is likely to impose the hefty duty despite the industry body representing China’s beer makers, who are the biggest buyers of Australian barley, complaining that the proposed tariffs would hurt business.

Beermakers concerned

“This would hurt the interests of the beer industry. This might also push up corn prices and increase trade uncertainty,” the China Alcoholic Drinks Association wrote in its submission to the investigation.

The beer industry’s argument was rejected by the China Chamber of International Commerce, which filed the original complaint. That industry body argued barley made in China had a similar use to Australian barley and the proposed anti-dumping measures would “restore market order”.

“There is no evidence that shows the anti-dumping measures do not meet with public interest,” the Commerce Ministry said in the documents.

China argued in its claim that federal and state government irrigation projects, such as the Murray Darling Basin scheme, unfairly subsidised barley growers. The documents allege Australian growers failed to provide information about government subsidies.

In the documents, the Commerce Ministry estimates barley farmers received $165.5 million in subsidies via the federal government’s $10 billion Murray Darling River scheme.

The documents said the price of barley in China fell 26 per cent due to Australian subsidies in the three years to 2017.

It also named the South Australian Murray River Sustainability Program and said it provided barley farmers with $65 million in subsidies. The Victorian government’s Agriculture Infrastructure and Jobs Fund was alleged to have provided $16 million in subsidies to barley growers.

Despite these claims, most of Australia’s export barley is produced from non-irrigated land and outside the Murray-Darling Basin.

The federal government has disputed the claims of not co-operating, while Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said China had not sent a team to Australia to investigate the dumping allegations.

Federal government sources have indicated China’s original decision to investigate Australian barley growers was linked to Canberra’s refusal to allow Huawei to roll-out 5G networks across the country.

These sources now believe the decision to move ahead with imposing hefty duties is due to Australia’s call for an independent inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic, including China’s much-criticised early response.

Dr Zhou said Beijing’s anger was mainly focused on Australia’s use of so-called “constructed costs” to calculate duties, rather than looking at the difference between domestic and export prices.

He said this has allowed Australia’s Anti-Dumping Commission to impose higher duties on Chinese exports by using a basket of costs from other countries to estimate what the “true” production cost was on the mainland.

Dr Brett Williams, a lawyer who lectures on trade at Sydney University, has criticised Australia for using “contentious techniques” to inflate the dumping duties imposed on products, including steel from China and copy paper from Indonesia.

He said Australia was vulnerable to losing a World Trade Organisation case in this area, after being found last year to have incorrectly calculated the duties imposed using the method for Indonesian A4 copy paper.

In February the Australian Anti-Dumping Commission levied duties of between 15 per cent and 101 per cent on Chinese and Malaysian producers of aluminium extrusions.

In its most recent performance report, the Commission said 81 per cent of all its cases related to steel and aluminium, while 30 per cent of cases related to China.

