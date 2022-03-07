Recent News

  

Home / Stock Market News / Daily Currencies Ratings / China’s FX Reserves Declined in February

China’s FX Reserves Declined in February

in Daily Currencies Ratings 08/03/2022

China’s foreign-exchange reserves dropped $7.8 billion to $3.214 trillion in February due to the combined effect of a rising dollar index and a decline in global asset prices, the People’s Bank of China said Monday.

The result marked the second consecutive monthly decrease in reserves. It was in line with the expectations of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, which estimated the country’s forex reserves at $3.216 trillion.

Given the progress of Covid-19 vaccinations, the fiscal policies of major countries and inflation expectations, the dollar index rose last month, while bond asset prices of major countries fell, said Wang Chunying, a spokesperson for China’s forex regulator.
Source: Dow Jones

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software