Chinese state-run utility Guangdong Energy Group is seeking 16 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery over 2020 to 2023, two industry sources said.

The company is seeking the cargoes for delivery from January 2020 to December 2023, with offers due by late November to early December, they said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)