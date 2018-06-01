China’s Hebei to cut over 12 mln T of coal capacity in 2018

China’s smog-prone Hebei province plans to phase out 12.17 million tonnes of coal capacity at 22 mines in 2018, accounting for 13 percent of its total capacity, local authorities said in a statement on Friday.

Of the 22 mines, 10 belong to state-owned Jizhong Energy Group and eight are owned by Kailuan Group.

The province aims to cut a total of 51.03 million tonnes of coal capacity by 2020, leaving 70 million tonnes of capacity.

In 2018, China aims to cut 150 million tonnes of coal capacity across the country.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason Editing by Joseph Radford)