China’s Hengyi exports first LPG cargo from Brunei refinery – co exec

China’s Hengyi Petrochemical Co Ltd exported its first cargo of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from its newly commissioned refinery in Brunei, a company executive told Reuters.

A shipment of “standard cargo size” was loaded for export on Sunday from the 160,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Pulau Muara Besar, the executive said.

The company announced on Sunday its refinery and petrochemical complex in Brunei entered commercial operations after trial productions started two-and-half months ago.

