Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / China’s Hengyi exports first LPG cargo from Brunei refinery – co exec

China’s Hengyi exports first LPG cargo from Brunei refinery – co exec

in Freight News 05/11/2019

China’s Hengyi Petrochemical Co Ltd exported its first cargo of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from its newly commissioned refinery in Brunei, a company executive told Reuters.

A shipment of “standard cargo size” was loaded for export on Sunday from the 160,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Pulau Muara Besar, the executive said.

The company announced on Sunday its refinery and petrochemical complex in Brunei entered commercial operations after trial productions started two-and-half months ago.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software