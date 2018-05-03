China’s implied oil demand hits record in March -Reuters calculations

China’s implied oil demand rose 6.5 percent in March from the year before to hit a record high of 11.86 million barrels per day (bpd), Reuters calculations based on official data released last week showed.

Implied oil demand also grew at the fastest pace since May last year, according to the calculations.

The robust demand reflected both near-record high crude imports and a strong pace of crude processing, although a decline in both diesel and gasoline consumption raised more worries about a growing glut of refined oil products in China.

Gasoline demand fell 2.1 percent in March to 2.78 million bpd, while diesel demand dropped 3.4 percent from a year ago.

Reuters calculates detailed implied oil demand for a given month by adding net imports of major oil products, reported by China’s customs each month, to the amount of oil refined domestically, reported by the National Bureau of Statistics, without factoring in inventory changes.

China’s statistics bureau did not provide separate production data for January and February.

Mar % % 12-month m/m y/y moving average 31 Imports (tonnes) CRUDE OIL 21% 0.6% 39,174,129 35,606,234 GASOLINE -100% -99.7 % 26 3,354 NAPHTHA -11% 11.7% 622,553 554,813 DIESEL -64% -57.7 % 39,690 56,374 FUEL OIL 31% 8.9% 1,423,726 1,177,922 LNG -18% 63.5% 3,254,447 3,576,460 KEROSENE -10% -12.3 % 251,805 319,973 PETROLEUM COKE -4% 19.2% 864,097 702,443 BITUMEN 38% 17.1% 473,899 437,860 LUBRICANTS 38% -10.0 % 351,812 286,358 LPG 31% 35.3% 1,575,017 1,590,193 Exports (tonnes) CRUDE OIL 1270% -59.4 % 501,546 335,558 GASOLINE 95% 103.0 % 1,697,936 968,469 NAPHTHA DIESEL 128% 24.2% 2,376,053 1,479,697 FUEL OIL 155% 96.1% 1,260,411 972,786 LNG - 2 PETROLEUM COKE 26% 7.7% 1,341,313 1,117,024 BITUMEN 52% 64.1% 257,135 199,637 KEROSENE -8% 251.7 % 45,918 40,730 LUBRICANTS 20% -59.5 % 10,967 13,454 LPG 6% -15.8 % 96,638 109,347 Net imports (tonnes) CRUDE OIL 8.4% 2.5% 9,106,770 8,466,696 GASOLINE 84.7% 105.2 % (462,817) (267,582) NAPHTHA -20.0 11.7% % 178,733 161,839 DIESEL 126.5 28.4% % (562,234) (348,227) FUEL OIL -75.1 -75.4 % % 33,980 44,071 LNG 24.8% 13.6% (276,946) (206,585) PETROLEUM COKE -24.6 6.8% % 107,687 91,460 BITUMEN 45.8% 9.3% 427,981 397,130 KEROSENE 24.9% -6.3% 76,965 62,840 LUBRICANTS 19.7% 40.8% 553,200 563,983 LPG -214. -899. 9% 7% (351,433) 137,471 Output (tonnes) CRUDE PRODUCTION -3.7% 15,956,000 15,851,667 REFINERY RUNS 8.4% 51,513,000 47,756,667 GASOLINE 5.8% 11,884,000 11,167,500 NAPHTHA 8.6% 3,172,000 2,805,583 DIESEL 0.3% 15,605,000 15,257,750 FUEL OIL -14.3 % 1,975,000 2,175,833 KEROSENE 14.6% 4,000,000 3,581,167 PETROLEUM COKE -3.9% 2,283,000 2,239,000 BITUMEN 7.7% 3,172,000 3,338,917 LUBRICANTS LPG 3.4% 3,291,000 3,069,667 Net imports (bpd) Crude oil 8% 2.5% 9,106,770 8,466,696 Gasoline 85% 105.2 % (462,817) (267,582) Naphtha -20% 11.7% 178,733 161,839 Diesel 126% 28.4% (562,234) (348,227) Fuel oil -75% -75.4 % 33,980 44,071 Kerosene 25% 13.6% (276,946) (206,585) Petroleum coke -25% 6.8% 107,687 91,460 Bitumen Lubricants 25% -6.3% 76,965 62,840 Liquefied 20% 40.8% petroleum gas 553,200 563,983 All products -215% -899. 7% (351,433) 137,471 Output (bpd) Crude oil -3.7% 3,757,381 3,879,248 Gasoline 5.8% 3,239,348 3,050,962 Naphtha 8.6% 910,671 678,574 Diesel 0.3% 3,755,268 3,718,332 Fuel oil -14.3 % 410,927 455,972 Kerosene 14.6% 1,016,774 914,254 Petroleum coke -3.9% 405,048 481,703 Bitumen 7.7% 625,191 624,956 Lubricants Liquefied 3.4% petroleum gas 1,231,471 1,173,287 Refinery runs 8.4% 12,130,481 11,254,388 Implied Demand (bpd) Crude oil 0.6% 12,864,150 12,345,944 Gasoline -2.1% 2,776,531 2,783,380 Naphtha 9.1% 1,089,404 840,413 Diesel -3.4% 3,193,033 3,370,105 Fuel oil -28.0 % 444,907 500,043 Kerosene 15.0% 739,828 707,669 Petroleum coke -1.8% 512,735 573,164 Bitumen 7.9% 709,545 704,692 Lubricants Liquefied 12.7% petroleum gas 1,784,671 1,737,270 TOTAL OIL DEMAND 5.6% 11,863,401 11,435,925

There is no month-to-month comparison for production data because China did not publish February’s production data.

China stopped publishing lubricant data including import, export and output in 2016.

China did not export naphtha in March.

