China’s import and export trade grew steadily in the first half of the year

In June 2021, the Maritime Silk Road Trade Index (STI) released by the Ningbo Shipping Exchange showed that the import and export trade index was 178.81 points,up 6.01% from the previous month and up 34.30% year-on-year; the export trade index was 195.11 points,up 6.63% from the previous month,an increase of 31.77% year-on-year;the import trade index was 162.22 points,up 5.27% month-on-month and up 37.53% year-on-year.

From January to June, China total import and export trade value was US$2,781.4 billion,a year-on-year increase of 37.1%.The total export trade value was US$1,519.1 billion,a year-on-year increase of 38.3%;the total import trade value was US$1,262.3 billion,a year-on-year increase of 35.6%.

China’s trade with continents

From January to June, the import and export trade value between China and Asia was US$1,415.8 billion, up 33.7% year-on-year, accounting for 50.9% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 725.6 billion U.S. dollars, up 35.4% year-on-year; the import trade value was 690.2 billion U.S. dollars, up 31.9% year-on-year.

From January to June, the import and export trade value between China and Europe was US$544.3 billion, up 37.5% year-on-year, accounting for 19.6% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 314.1 billion U.S. dollars, up 37.1% year-on-year; the import trade value was 230.1 billion U.S. dollars, up 38.1% year-on-year.

From January to June, the import and export trade value between China and Africa was US$116.5 billion, up 41.2% year-on-year, accounting for 4.2% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 67.0 billion U.S. dollars, up 38.2% year-on-year; the import trade value was 49.6 billion U.S. dollars, up 45.6% year-on-year.

From January to June, the import and export trade value between China and North America was US$378.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 45.3%, accounting for 13.6% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 275.7 billion U.S. dollars, up 42.2% year-on-year; the import trade value was 102.7 billion U.S. dollars, up 54.4% year-on-year.

From January to June, the import and export trade value between China and Latin America was US$201.9 billion, a year-on-year increase of 45.2%, accounting for 7.3% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 100.4 billion U.S. dollars, up 58.9% year-on-year; the import trade value was 101.6 billion U.S. dollars, up 33.8% year-on-year.

From January to June, the import and export trade value between China and Oceania was US$123.3 billion, up 34.1% year-on-year, accounting for 4.4% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 36.3 billion U.S. dollars, up 31.1% year-on-year; the import trade value was 87.0 billion U.S. dollars, up 35.4% year-on-year.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange