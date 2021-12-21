China’s import of Russian pipeline gas over 6.6 mln tonnes in 11m 2021 — customs

Deliveries of Russian pipeline gas to China surged by 2.95 times year-on-year in January – November 2021 to more than 6.63 mln tonnes, the Main Customs Administration of China said on Monday.

According to statistics, China purchased Russian gas worth $1.27 bln (up 2.47 times) over eleven months of this year.

Turkmenistan ranks first in terms of pipeline deliveries to China (21.91 mln tonnes worth $6.1 bln) within eleven months of this year. Russia is second and Kazakhstan is third (4.02 mln tonnes, $946.11 mln).

Australia was the leading supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China in January – November of this year (28.52 mln tonnes, $13.98 bln), followed by the US (8.05 mln tonnes, $5.18 bln) and Qatar (7.8 mln tonnes, $3.75 bln). Russia is sixth with 4.19 mln supplied, worth $2.45 bln.

Source: TASS