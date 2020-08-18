China’s imported met coal port stocks at 2-m low

Total stocks of imported metallurgical coal at the five Chinese ports under Mysteel’s weekly survey plunged by 510,000 tonnes or 9.3% on week to a two-month low of 5 million tonnes as of August 13, with declines monitored at most of the sampled ports last week, according to Mysteel’s survey report published on August 14.

In the sample, Jingtang port in North China’s Hebei province remained the largest port for foreign met coal handling, though stocks at the port had shrunk by a notable 10% or 250,000 tonnes on week to reach 2.3 million tonnes as of last Thursday.

Source: My Steel