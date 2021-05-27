China’s imports and exports in the first fourth month increased by 37.8% from the same period in 2020

In April 2020, the Maritime Silk Road Trade Index (STI) released by the Ningbo Shipping Exchange showed that the import and export trade index was 169.60 points,up 3.53% from the previous month and up 36.55% year-on-year; the export trade index was 182.98 points,up 9.45% from the previous month,an increase of 31.79% year-on-year;the import trade index was 155.99 points,down 2.76% month-on-month and up 42.70% year-on-year.

From January to April, China total import and export trade value was US$1,787.8 billion,a year-on-year increase of 37.8%.The total export trade value was US$973.8 billion,a year-on-year increase of 43.7%;the total import trade value was US$814.0 billion,a year-on-year increase of 31.4%.

China’s trade with continents

From January to April, the import and export trade value between China and Asia was US$912.5 billion, up 32.5% year-on-year, accounting for 51.0% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 467.7 billion U.S. dollars, up 35.7% year-on-year; the import trade value was 444.9 billion U.S. dollars, up 29.2% year-on-year.

From January to April, the import and export trade value between China and Europe was US$350.4 billion, up 40.6% year-on-year, accounting for 19.6% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 201.8 billion U.S. dollars, up 48.0% year-on-year; the import trade value was 148.6 billion U.S. dollars, up 31.7% year-on-year.

From January to April, the import and export trade value between China and Africa was US$72.9 billion, up 32.2% year-on-year, accounting for 4.1% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 41.3 billion U.S. dollars, up 37.0% year-on-year; the import trade value was 31.6 billion U.S. dollars, up 26.5% year-on-year.

From January to April, the import and export trade value between China and North America was US$245.6 billion, a year-on-year increase of 60.9%, accounting for 13.7% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 175.6 billion U.S. dollars, up 60.4% year-on-year; the import trade value was 69.9 billion U.S. dollars, up 62.1% year-on-year.

From January to April, the import and export trade value between China and Latin America was US$126.8 billion, a year-on-year increase of 39.1%, accounting for 7.1% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 63.8 billion U.S. dollars, up 58.1% year-on-year; the import trade value was 63.0 billion U.S. dollars, up 23.9% year-on-year.

From January to April, the import and export trade value between China and Oceania was US$78.9 billion, up 30.7% year-on-year, accounting for 4.4% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 23.6 billion U.S. dollars, up 40.2% year-on-year; the import trade value was 55.2 billion U.S. dollars, up 27.0% year-on-year.

Source: Maritime Silk Road Trade Index (STI)