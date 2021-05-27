Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / China’s imports and exports in the first fourth month increased by 37.8% from the same period in 2020

China’s imports and exports in the first fourth month increased by 37.8% from the same period in 2020

in Port News 27/05/2021

In April 2020, the Maritime Silk Road Trade Index (STI) released by the Ningbo Shipping Exchange showed that the import and export trade index was 169.60 points,up 3.53% from the previous month and up 36.55% year-on-year; the export trade index was 182.98 points,up 9.45% from the previous month,an increase of 31.79% year-on-year;the import trade index was 155.99 points,down 2.76% month-on-month and up 42.70% year-on-year.

From January to April, China total import and export trade value was US$1,787.8 billion,a year-on-year increase of 37.8%.The total export trade value was US$973.8 billion,a year-on-year increase of 43.7%;the total import trade value was US$814.0 billion,a year-on-year increase of 31.4%.

China’s trade with continents
From January to April, the import and export trade value between China and Asia was US$912.5 billion, up 32.5% year-on-year, accounting for 51.0% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 467.7 billion U.S. dollars, up 35.7% year-on-year; the import trade value was 444.9 billion U.S. dollars, up 29.2% year-on-year.

From January to April, the import and export trade value between China and Europe was US$350.4 billion, up 40.6% year-on-year, accounting for 19.6% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 201.8 billion U.S. dollars, up 48.0% year-on-year; the import trade value was 148.6 billion U.S. dollars, up 31.7% year-on-year.

From January to April, the import and export trade value between China and Africa was US$72.9 billion, up 32.2% year-on-year, accounting for 4.1% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 41.3 billion U.S. dollars, up 37.0% year-on-year; the import trade value was 31.6 billion U.S. dollars, up 26.5% year-on-year.

From January to April, the import and export trade value between China and North America was US$245.6 billion, a year-on-year increase of 60.9%, accounting for 13.7% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 175.6 billion U.S. dollars, up 60.4% year-on-year; the import trade value was 69.9 billion U.S. dollars, up 62.1% year-on-year.

From January to April, the import and export trade value between China and Latin America was US$126.8 billion, a year-on-year increase of 39.1%, accounting for 7.1% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 63.8 billion U.S. dollars, up 58.1% year-on-year; the import trade value was 63.0 billion U.S. dollars, up 23.9% year-on-year.

From January to April, the import and export trade value between China and Oceania was US$78.9 billion, up 30.7% year-on-year, accounting for 4.4% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 23.6 billion U.S. dollars, up 40.2% year-on-year; the import trade value was 55.2 billion U.S. dollars, up 27.0% year-on-year.
Source: Maritime Silk Road Trade Index (STI)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software