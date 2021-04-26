China’s imports and exports in the first quarter increased by 38.3% from the same period in 2020

In March 2020, the Maritime Silk Road Trade Index (STI) released by the Ningbo Shipping Exchange showed that the import and export trade index was 163.83 points,up 33.70% year-on-year; the export trade index was 167.18 points,an increase of 30.24% year-on-year;the import trade index was 160.42 points,up 37.57% year-on-year.

From January to March, China total import and export trade value was US$1,302.9 billion,a year-on-year increase of 38.3%.The total export trade value was US$710.0 billion,a year-on-year increase of 48.7%;the total import trade value was US$593.0 billion,a year-on-year increase of 27.6%.

China’s trade with continents

From January to March, the import and export trade value between China and Asia was US$663.4 billion, up 32.0% year-on-year, accounting for 50.9% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 338.8 billion U.S. dollars, up 37.2% year-on-year; the import trade value was 324.6 billion U.S. dollars, up 26.9% year-on-year.

From January to March, the import and export trade value between China and Europe was US$255.3 billion, up 42.3% year-on-year, accounting for 19.6% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 147.8 billion U.S. dollars, up 57.8% year-on-year; the import trade value was 107.5 billion U.S. dollars, up 25.3% year-on-year.

From January to March, the import and export trade value between China and Africa was US$51.9 billion, up 25.9% year-on-year, accounting for 4.0% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 29.8 billion U.S. dollars, up 39.0% year-on-year; the import trade value was 22.1 billion U.S. dollars, up 11.7% year-on-year.

From January to March, the import and export trade value between China and North America was US$183.6 billion, a year-on-year increase of 71.9%, accounting for 14.1% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 130.1 billion U.S. dollars, up 74.8% year-on-year; the import trade value was 53.4 billion U.S. dollars, up 65.2% year-on-year.

From January to March, the import and export trade value between China and Latin America was US$92.3 billion, a year-on-year increase of 34.9%, accounting for 7.1% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 46.2 billion U.S. dollars, up 56.2% year-on-year; the import trade value was 46.1 billion U.S. dollars, up 18.6% year-on-year.

From January to March, the import and export trade value between China and Oceania was US$55.9 billion, up 28.0% year-on-year, accounting for 4.3% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 17.3 billion U.S. dollars, up 49.4% year-on-year; the import trade value was 38.6 billion U.S. dollars, up 20.3% year-on-year.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange