China’s industrial economy sees robust growth in past decade

China’s industrial economy has been showing strong performance over the past decade, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The country’s value-added industrial output saw an average annual increase of 6.1 percent from 2013 to 2021, much higher than other major economies in the world, according to a report from the bureau.

Industrial firms, each with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.89 million U.S. dollars), saw their combined profits reach 8.7 trillion yuan in 2021, up 40.7 percent from 2012, while revenues of the firms went up 37.7 percent from 2012 to 128 trillion yuan in 2021.

The report said the industrial structure has also been optimized. From 2013 to 2021, the equipment manufacturing and high-tech manufacturing sectors saw an average annual growth of 9.2 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively.

Emerging industrial products registered rapid growth. The production of industrial robots reached about 366,000 units in 2021, up 67.9 percent year on year, while the output of new energy vehicles surged 145.6 percent year on year to 3.68 million units last year.

Source: Xinhua