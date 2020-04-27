China’s Industrial Profits Fell 34.9% in March

China’s industrial profits fell at a slower pace in March, but the near 35% decline reflects the disruptions caused by the virus pandemic, as the world’s second-largest economy struggles to recover.

China’s industrial profits declined 34.9% in March from a year earlier, compared with a 38.3% drop in the first two months, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

Profits of Chinese industrial firms dropped 36.7% in the first quarter from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said.

Despite the improvement in March, demand for industrial products hasn’t fully recovered, with profit decline of industrial enterprises still steep and the profit situation challenging, said Zhang Weihua, an economist with the statistics bureau.

In the first three months of 2020, China’s state-owned enterprises posted a 45.5% on year decline in profits, while private firms reported a 29.5% fall. “Decline of private companies’ profits narrowed,” he said.

Factory-gate prices for the automobile, electronics, chemical and electrical machinery sectors all declined, falling between 47% and 80.2%, and weighing on profits for these sectors, the bureau said.

Source: Dow Jones