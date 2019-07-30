China’s Iranian crude arrivals continue in June; fall 59% on year to 209,000 b/d

China continued to import crude oil from Iran in June to the tune of 855,638 mt or 209,060 b/d, reflecting a 59.1% year on year slump, and despite the fact that waivers to US’ sanction on Iranian oil had ended on May 2, data available on Sunday by the General Administration of Customs showed.

GAC releases data in metric tons, which S&P Global Platts converts to barrels using a 7.33 conversion factor.

Iran was the top 11th supplier of crude oil to China in June, slightly higher than the 769,095 mt of crude oil, which came from the US originally.

Both state-owned and independent refiners took US crudes in June, ahead of Beijing’s and Washington’s agreement to resume trade talks during the Osaka G20 summit in end-June, but the flow dropped 50.3% year on year compared with 786,638 mt in May.

Supply from Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, surged 84.1% year on year to hit an all-time high of 7.72 million mt or 1.89 million b/d in June.

The last recorded high was in March when volumes hit 1.73 million b/d, GAC data showed.

As a result, the kingdom became the top crude supplier to China in both June and the first half of the year.

During January-June, China imported 105.62 million mt of crude from OPEC, up 10.2% year on year.

Supplies from the Middle East and South America also gained 9% and 11% year on year in H1, respectively.

However, the volume from North America plunged 72.1% year on year to 2.59 million mt in the first six months.

