China’s Iron Ore and Concentrates Imports Fell 14.1% on the Year in October

China imported 91.61 million mt of iron ore and its concentrate in October, a decrease of 4.2% from the previous month and a year-on-year decrease of 14.1%, according to the online query platform for customs statistics.

Imports from Australia, which remained the largest supplier, stood at 58.41 million mt, up 1.2% month on month but down 3.9% year on year. Brazil is still the second largest supplier. The imports from Brazil stood at 20.22 million mt, a decrease of 12.8% from the previous month and a year-on-year decrease of 19.7%.

