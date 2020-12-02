China’s iron ore buying firm, supporting prices

As of November 27, Mysteel’s SEADEX 62% Fe Australian Fines price had climbed $1.2/dmt on week to $130/dmt CFR Qingdao, having edged very close to the previous 6.5-year high. On the other hand, though Mysteel’s PORTDEX 62% Fe Australian Fines continued to perch high at Yuan 903/wmt ($137.4/wmt) FOT Qingdao and including the 13% VAT, the price had only sneaked up by a tiny Yuan 1/wmt on week.

In fact, over November 23-27, the daily trading volume of imported iron port inventories among the 52 Chinese trading houses Mysteel checks regularly was higher by 1.4 million tonnes/day on average, up 4% on week. At the same time, though the daily trading volume of seaborne cargoes in the market had decreased by 19.8% on week to 1.2 million t/d on average, it was still higher than the average of 886,000 t/d in October, according to Mysteel’s data.

“Over the past week, the steel mills’ iron ore buying was still chiefly driven by their near-term production needs. Their demand was stable though, especially when prices for port inventories underwent no major change through the week,” a Shanghai-based market watcher remarked. “Besides, the buoyant market sentiment also gave more confidence to some small- to medium-scale iron ore traders to speculate on purchasing additional portside tonnage – especially when they saw that iron ore trading at ports become lively,” he added.

Mysteel’s latest data showed that over November 20-26, blast furnace capacity utilization among the 247 steel mills under Mysteel’s weekly survey ended its three-week slide to rise by 0.83 percentage point on week to 92.47%. This was also 6.39 percentage points higher on year and pointed to the continuing high level of steel output among the Chinese steel mills.

Meanwhile, trading was also still active in the seaborne iron ore market over the past week, Mysteel Global noted from some other market sources. Some buyers have begun to keep an eye on cargoes with a next January laycan.

Other than the firm demand among China’s mills, iron ore supply at Chinese ports did see some decline recently, Mysteel Global observed.

Mysteel’s other survey showed that the stocks of imported iron ore at China’s 45 major ports dipped for the third-week over November 20-26, declining by 1.5 million tonnes or 1.1% to around 126 million tonnes. The fall was mainly a reflection of lower arrival volumes of new iron ore at these ports.

Source: Mysteel