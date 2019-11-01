China’s iron ore, coke futures slip amid fresh smog alerts

Benchmark Dalian iron ore and coke futures edged lower in early trade on Friday, heading for weekly losses, as worries about demand for the steel raw materials in China resurfaced, fanned by fresh pollution alerts in Hebei and other provinces.

Dalian Commodity Exchange’s most-traded iron ore contract , with January 2020 expiry, dropped 1.2% to 614 yuan ($87.19) a tonne.

Dalian coke, also for delivery in January, fell 1.2% to 1,720 yuan.

“(Iron ore) is getting hit from both sides – softening demand and improving supplies from Australia and Brazil in the second half of 2019,” analysts at ANZ Research said in a note.

Hebei province has issued an “orange” smog alert effective Nov. 1, with pollution expected to be “severe”, the local environment bureau said on Wednesday.

China’s top steelmaking city Tangshan, which is in Hebei, was scheduled to impose second-level pollution measures from as early as Thursday, according to local media.

That means some steel mills have to halt sintering and pellet production, while others need to curtail blast furnaces operations by at least 50%.

Steel output restrictions to curb industrial emissions in China may continue and even intensify as the weather becomes colder towards the end of the year, a period when construction activities start to slow down, which may dent steel demand.

A new winter plan to curb emissions in northern China will not be enough to reverse last year’s sharp increase, official data shows, raising concerns that a weakening economy is eroding Beijing’s resolve to tackle pollution.

Benchmark spot 62% iron ore for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62, which makes about half of the world’s steel supply, was at $85 a tonne on Thursday, based on data from SteelHome consultancy. That was the lowest since March 12 this year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Rising inventory of imported iron ore at Chinese ports, which scaled a six-month peak of 134.1 million tonnes last week, based on the latest data from SteelHome, added to this week’s downward pressure on prices. SH-TOT-IRONINV

* A global inquiry into how mining companies store billions of tonnes of waste in huge dams, launched after a dam collapse in Brazil killed hundreds, shows about a tenth of the structures have had stability issues, investors said on Thursday.

* Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA preemptively triggered an emergency protocol at its Forquilha IV dam, which processes waste from its Fábrica mine, but it said the move would not affect its 2019 production targets.

* Rio Tinto, which could become the world’s top iron ore producer this year, on Thursday forecast a rise in iron ore shipments for 2020 of up to 5%, subject to market conditions.

* The most-traded construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.4%, as of 0217 GMT, while hot-rolled steel coil, used in cars and home appliances, slipped 0.9%.

* Dalian coking coal edged down 0.8% and Shanghai stainless steel lost 0.7%.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)