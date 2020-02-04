China’s iron ore, concentrate imports up 17% YoY in December

China’s imports of iron ore and concentrate accelerated their increase in December, rising 17.19% from a year ago to 101 million mt, according to the latest data from China Customs.

On a yearly basis, domestic iron ore imports were 5.1% higher in November.

China took 61.28 million mt of iron ore and concentrate from Australia in December, 14.1% higher from a year earlier. Imports of Brazilian iron ore and concentrate rose 5.67% on the year to 22.28 million mt in December.

Source: SMM News