China’s iron ore port stocks down to 120.3 mln t

Stocks of imported iron ore at China’s 45 major ports reversed down from its four-month peak over September 20-26, falling 2.2 million tonnes or 1.8% on week to 120.3 million tonnes as of September 26 with fewer new vessel arrivals, though daily discharge rate subsided too, according to Mysteel’s latest weekly survey released on September 27.

Mysteel’s other survey showed that new iron ore shipment arrivals at China’s 26 ports recorded a drastic decline over September 16-22, down 7.5 million tonnes or 31.2% on week to 16.6 million tonnes, among which the six core iron ore ports saw their receiving of new iron ore vessels down.

Source: My Steel