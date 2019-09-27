Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / Dry Bulk Market / China’s iron ore port stocks down to 120.3 mln t

China’s iron ore port stocks down to 120.3 mln t

in Dry Bulk Market,Port News 28/09/2019

Stocks of imported iron ore at China’s 45 major ports reversed down from its four-month peak over September 20-26, falling 2.2 million tonnes or 1.8% on week to 120.3 million tonnes as of September 26 with fewer new vessel arrivals, though daily discharge rate subsided too, according to Mysteel’s latest weekly survey released on September 27.

Mysteel’s other survey showed that new iron ore shipment arrivals at China’s 26 ports recorded a drastic decline over September 16-22, down 7.5 million tonnes or 31.2% on week to 16.6 million tonnes, among which the six core iron ore ports saw their receiving of new iron ore vessels down.
Source: My Steel

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software