China’s iron ore port stocks hover at 115 mln t

Imported iron ore inventories at China’s 45 major ports remained largely stable at 114.9 million tonnes as of September 17, up marginally by 363,600 tonnes or 0.3% on week, as the higher daily discharge volume offset the growing unloading volume with the ease in congestion, according to Mysteel’s latest weekly survey.

Over September 11-17, the number of vessels queuing at the 45 sampled ports for Customs clearance and unloading declined substantially by another 23 on week to 142, according to the data.

Source: Mysteel