China’s iron ore port stocks rebound to 113 mln t

Inventories of imported iron ore at China’s 45 major ports reversed up over August 21-27 to about 113 million tonnes, after three weeks of continuing decline earlier on, rising by 687,600 tonnes or 0.6% on week, as the daily discharge volume eased, according to Mysteel’s latest weekly survey.

The breakdown by origin, however, showed that the Australian iron ore stocks declined for the fifth week by another 504,700 tonnes or 0.9% on week to about 57.35 million tonnes, while the Brazilian ore grew for the sixth week by 1.35 million tonnes or 4.8% on week to about 29.8.

Source: MySteel