China’s iron ore price index drops at the end of March

The China Iron Ore Price Index (CIOPI) dropped slightly at the end of March from the previous month due to the decline in steel output, according to the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

The CIOPI at the end of March fell 0.66 percent from the previous month to 309.24 points, according to the CISA.

In breakdown, the price index for domestically produced iron ore dipped 1.51 percent from the end of February to 319.94 points at the end of March, and the price index for imported iron ore went down 0.49 percent to 307.22 points.

Imported iron ore stocks at domestic ports amounted to 117 million tonnes at the end of March, down 4.06 percent from a month earlier, according to the CISA.

Iron ore prices are still running at high levels, so there is still room for further declines, the CISA said.

