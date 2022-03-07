Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Dry Bulk Market / China’s Jan-Feb coal imports slide 14% on supply disruption

China’s Jan-Feb coal imports slide 14% on supply disruption

in Dry Bulk Market,Freight News 08/03/2022

China’s coal imports in the first two months of 2022 dropped 14% from a year earlier after Indonesia, its biggest overseas supplier of the fuel, banned exports for a period in January, delaying shipments of dozens of cargoes.

China, the world’s biggest consumer of the polluting fuel, brought in 35.39 million tonnes of coal during the January-February period, compared to 41.13 million tonnes in the same period in 2021, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

Customs did not give separate data for January and February.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software