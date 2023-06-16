China’s Jan-May fiscal revenue growth quickens

China’s fiscal revenues grew 14.9% in the first five months from a year earlier, quickening from a 11.9% rise in the first four months, data from the finance ministry showed.

Fiscal spending rose 5.8% in the January-May period from a year earlier, slowing from a rise of 6.8% rise in the first four months, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Fiscal revenue totaled 9.97 trillion yuan ($1.40 trillion)in the first five months while spending totaled 10.48 trillion yuan, the ministry said.

In May, fiscal revenue rose 32.7% from a year earlier, slowing from a 70% jump in April, according to Reuters calculations based on the ministry’s data.

The increase in April-May revenues were mainly lifted by the base effect, as the economy was struggling with widespread COVID-19 lockdowns a year earlier.

