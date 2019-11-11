China’s Jan-Oct coal imports rise 10% on year to 276 mil mt, near 2018 total

China imported 276.24 million mt of coal over January-October, up 9.6% year on year and closing in on its 2018 full year import volume of 281 million mt, preliminary General Administration of Customs data released Friday showed.

The country imported 25.68 million mt of coal in October, up 11% year on year, the GAC data showed.

The October total was down 15% from September, which market sources attributed to the week-long Golden Week holiday early in the month.

Chinese traders have reported seeing coal import restrictions imposed to varying degrees across several regions of China over the past few weeks as the year-to-date import total nears that of the full year 2018 total, and expect further restrictions to be imposed in the run-up to year end amid official moves to contain coal imports.

The preliminary import totals include thermal and coking coal and do not provide a breakdown by grade. This is typically included in more detailed GAC data due for release later in the month.

Source: Platts