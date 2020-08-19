China’s January-July Fiscal Revenue Fell 8.7%

China’s fiscal revenue narrowed its decline in the January-July period, with income from tax collections improving as the world’s second-largest economy continued to recover.

In the first seven months, China’s fiscal revenue fell 8.7% from a year earlier, compared with a 10.8% decline in the first half, the Ministry of Finance said Wednesday.

Tax revenue fell 8.8% in January-July period, narrowing from an 11.3% drop in the first six months of the year, official data showed.

Revenue of government land sales sped up to rise 7.9% in the first seven months, compared with a 5.2% increase in the first half.

Fiscal spending also picked up steam by narrowing the on-year decline in the January-July period to 3.2%, compared with a 5.8% decline in the first half of the year.

Source: Dow Jones