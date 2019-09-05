China’s Jiangsu Maritime Institute selects K-Sim Offshore and K-Sim Engine simulators for major facilities expansion

Students at the Jiangsu Maritime Institute (JMI) in China are to become the latest beneficiaries of KONGSBERG’s most advanced K-Sim simulator technology, with the recent signing of a contract for a major delivery to the institute’s Navigation Simulation Training Center and Maritime Engineering Simulation Training Center.

With installation scheduled for December 2019, the delivery will consist in part ofone full-mission K-Sim Offshore simulator including one aft bridge with Kongsberg Dynamic Positioning (DP) system and one forward bridge. This will be complemented with a full-mission K-Sim Engine room simulator with two models certified by DNV GL, the MAN 6S70ME-C SCC and Wärtsilä RT-Flex Container L-11-I. A desktop engine room simulator that can accommodate 40 student stations is also part of the delivery.

The K-Sim Offshore vessel simulator with DP system is the first of its kind to be delivered by Kongsberg Digital to China and is designed to integrate with the K-Sim Engine full mission engine room simulator to provide a complete ship simulation training solution. The new delivery complements KONGSBERG’s existing hardware at the institute, which consists of a recently upgraded and expanded full-mission bridge simulator with 14 bridges and one desktop bridge simulator handling 20 student stations.

“The JMI, which is applying to become a national seafarers’ assessment centre, is recognized as a key cultivator of talent for all branches of the maritime industry,” says Mark Stuart Treen, Vice President Sales, KONGSBERG, “so it’s a credit to the effectiveness of our K-Sim simulator technology that the institute should have opted to continue basing its training programs upon our market-leading simulator technology to prepare its students with confidence for their future careers.”

“We have enjoyed a rewardingly cooperative relationship with KONGSBERG since 2006,” adds by MIAO Keyin, Vice President, JMI, “during which time its simulators have accrued an impeccable reputation both within and beyond the institute as unparalleled training and assessment aids. As we coach new generations and senior seafarers alike in the operational processes and techniques required to successfully hold down roles in sectors ranging from shipbuilding, ocean transportation and inland navigation to offshore engineering, it’s reassuring to know that KONGSBERG will be assisting us every step of the way.”

Source: Kongsberg Digital