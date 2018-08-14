China’s Jul aluminum output rises 12% on year to 2.93 mil mt

Recent News

  

China’s primary aluminum production rose 11.6% year on year to 2.93 million mt in July, latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

In the first seven months, China’s aluminum output totaled 19.4 million mt, up 3% from a year ago.

In July, China’s total production of the 10 major nonferrous metals amounted to 4.62 million mt, up 8.5% year on year.

Over January-July, output for the 10 major nonferrous metals totaled 31.36 million mt, up 3.9% from the same period in 2017.
Source: Platts

