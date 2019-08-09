China’s July coal imports jump 21% on strong power demand in summer

China’s coal imports jumped 21.4% in July from a month earlier to 32.89 million tonnes, customs data showed, boosted by strong demand for electricity as households and businesses cranked up their air conditioning in the face of hot weather.

China, the world’s biggest coal user, brought in a total of 187.36 million tonnes of the fuel in the first seven months of 2019, up 7% from the same period last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

Source: Reuters