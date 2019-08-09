Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / Dry Bulk Market / China’s July coal imports jump 21% on strong power demand in summer

China’s July coal imports jump 21% on strong power demand in summer

in Dry Bulk Market,Freight News 09/08/2019

China’s coal imports jumped 21.4% in July from a month earlier to 32.89 million tonnes, customs data showed, boosted by strong demand for electricity as households and businesses cranked up their air conditioning in the face of hot weather.

China, the world’s biggest coal user, brought in a total of 187.36 million tonnes of the fuel in the first seven months of 2019, up 7% from the same period last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software