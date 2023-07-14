China’s June iron ore imports up 7.4% as steel output tracks prices higher

China’s imports of iron ore climbed by 7.4% in June from a year before, customs data showed on Thursday, thanks to solid demand from domestic steelmakers.

The world’s largest iron ore consumer brought in 95.52 million metric tons of the steelmaking ingredient last month, up from the 88.97 million metric tons in June 2022, the General Administration of Customs said.

The June volume was slightly lower than the 96.18 million metric tons imported in May, according to customs.

Chinese steelmakers maintained a relatively high operational rate last month to produce more steel products and generate more cash flow despite seasonally slow downstream steel demand, analysts said.

China’s daily hot metal production – a blast furnace product whose output is often used to gauge iron ore demand – among the 247 steel mills surveyed averaged 2.47 million metric tons in late June, the highest since October 2020 and up 3% from a year earlier, according to data from consultancy Mysteel.

Rebounding steel prices contributed to improved steel margins, which also motivated mills to sustain production, said Wang Guoqing, a director at consultancy Lange Steel.

The most-traded October rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose by nearly 9% month-on-month to 3,746 yuan ($522.42) per metric ton on June 30.

The rise in steel prices last month was mainly driven by mounting expectations of a basket of stimulus measures to be rolled out to prop up China’s patchy post-pandemic economic recovery.

Steel mills that had suspended output have been encouraged to resume production due to the improved margins.

The proportion of surveyed steel mills that were profitable rose to 64% by the end of June, from 34.2% in late May, Mysteel data showed.

The relatively low raw material stocks at mills also provided some support for higher iron ore imports last month, analysts said.

China imported 576.14 million metric tons of the steelmaking ingredient in the first half of 2023, 7.7% higher than the same period a year earlier, according to customs.

STEEL TRADE

China’s exports of steel products in June fell 0.7% from the previous year to 7.51 million metric tons, breaking a string of five straight months of increases, data showed.

It was also lower than the 8.36 million metric tons shipped abroad in May, which was the highest since September 2016.

The country exported 43.58 million metric tons of steel products in the first half of the year, a 31.3% year-on-year increase and the strongest performance for the period since 2016, according to the data.

China imported 612,000 metric tons of steel products last month, down from 790,000 metric tons in June 2022, with the January-June total at 3.74 million metric tons, a 35.2% decrease on the year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Bejing; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)